Maharashtra Bus on Nanded-Nagpur Route Washed Away in Floods, 3 Rescued | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Bus on Nanded-Nagpur Route Washed Away in Floods, 3 Rescued | WATCH

Locals watch as the driver tries to navigate the bus through a submerged bridge. (News18)



Vidarbha and Marathwada areas have been lashed by rains since Monday, with several streams and rivulets overflowing.

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a flooded rivulet in at Umarkhed on Tuesday morning as the driver tried to navigate a bridge submerged in water.

According to preliminary information, the bus was plying on the Nanded-Nagpur route and carrying five passengers. Three passengers have been rescued of which one is critical, while two are still missing.



Tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar and Thanedar Amol Malve of Umarkhed rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.

The video of the bus being washed away has gone viral on social media. Several locals can be seen jumping into the water to rescue those who were washed away with the bus.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated

first published:September 28, 2021, 12:20 IST