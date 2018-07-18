English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra Businessman Secured Rs 5400 Crore Loans in Name of Farmers
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the businessman, Ratnakar Gutte, promoter of the Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited in Parbhani district had formed 22 shell companies to route the money.
Image for representation.
Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said a businessman had allegedly secured loans worth over Rs 5400 crore on the basis of fake documents made in the name of farmers.
Raising the issue under Rule 289, Munde (NCP) said Ratnakar Gutte, promoter of the Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Limited in the state's Parbhani district, had also transferred bank loans obtained by various groups firms into different accounts.
He claimed Gutte had formed 22 shell companies to route the money.
"In 2015, Gangakhed Sugar Factory procured bank loans in the names of more than 600 farmers under the 'Harvest and Transport scheme'. These farmers are now getting bank notices for loans amounts some of which are as high as Rs 25 lakh," Munde claimed.
He further alleged that several companies which were part of the group were shell companies which had little or no assets of value.
Munde informed the House that an FIR had been registered against Gutte on July 5 this year under various sections of the IPC but no arrest had been made so far.
Calling the issue a very serious one, Munde said that any laxity on the part of the government could allow the businessman to flee the country like PNB scam-accused diamantaire Nirav Modi.
Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar took cognisance of the issue raised by Munde and sought information from the government.
Nimbalkar asked the government whether the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the matter was appointed by the court or not.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
