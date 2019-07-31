Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop Project, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The dream of travelling the distance between Mumbai and Pune in just 23 minutes will come true. According to a recent report published by PTI, the Maharashtra state government has given nod and accorded infrastructure status to the Mumbai-Pune ultra-fast Hyperloop transport project on July 31. A statement from the Chief Minister of Maharashtra’s Office also said that the state Cabinet approved the formation of a consortium of Hyperloop Technologies and DP World FZE as proponents of the original project.

If you travel frequently between Mumbai and Pune, and want to cut short the time-limit, the state cabinet’s approval of the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop Project might serve as good news for you. But before this turns into a reality, here’s everything you need to know about it:

1. The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop is an ultra-modern, superfast transport project, which is being implemented to link Mumbai and Pune.

2. Once the project is completed, a distance of approximately 200 kilometres between Mumbai and Pune will be completed in duration of just

23 minutes. Currently, it takes three-and-a-half to four hours to travel by train.

3. The Hyperloop train will run from BKC in Mumbai to Wakad in Pune, covering a total distance of 117.5 km and will run at a speed of 496

km per hour.

4. FDI will tune in Rs 70,000 crore in the entire project. Since it’s a public infra project, other firms will also have an option of bring

their proposals on board. They might bag the contract in case they offer 10% betterment than Virgin.

5. The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project will take seven years for completion. In its pilot run during the first phase, the train will cover a

distance of 11.8 km in the Pune Metropolitan region at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

6. In the second phase of the project, Wakad will be connected to Kurla, 117 km away in Mumbai.

7. Virgin will begin the construction of the first phase by the year end. The work is expected to be completed by 2023.

8. The Hyperloop will transport passengers or cargo in pods, which will pass through a sealed vacuum tube designed to nullify air

resistance.

9. In the testing phase, Virgin will construct a 7 mile test track in Nevada where it plans to achieve speeds up to 800 kmph.

10.At present, the company is using a 1,640 foot long and 11 foot high tube for conducting hundreds of runs with an empty pod with the

highest speed achieved so far being 390 kmph.