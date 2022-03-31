Maharashtra Cabinet Decides to do Away With all Covid-19 Curbs; Mask Use to Continue

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to remove all Covid-19 protocols in the state in the wake of the declining virus graph. Wearing of masks will, however, continue. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a statement, announced the removal of the Covid restrictions in the state, saying: “Let’s usher in the new year (Gudi Padwa) with this big decision." The new rules will be effective from April 2.

Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad took to Twitter to announce the state government’s decision.

आज मंत्रीमंडळात कोरोना चे सर्व निर्बंध एकमताने उठवण्यात आले ……गुढी पाडव्याच्या मिरवणूक जोरात काढा रमजान उत्सहात साजरा करा बाबासाहेबांच्या मिरवणूका जोरात काढा— Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 31, 2022

Maharashtra had last Saturday reported 138 new Covid-19 cases but no pandemic-related death, the state health department had said. Last Friday, the state had recorded 275 cases and two deaths. The caseload in the state rose to 78,73,369 at the time, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,779.

Mumbai on Wednesday clocked 38 new cases of coronavirus, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered for the third day in a row. With this, the tally of overall coronavirus infections rose to 10,57,953, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) bulletin said.

On January 7, Mumbai had recorded the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021.

News18 had earlier reported that there is no critical patient of coronavirus admitted anywhere in Mumbai, which had reported the first case of Covid-19 infection in March 2020. In the second wave of the pandemic, the number of critical patients in Mumbai had gone up to 1,700. In the third wave, this number was around 1,500 but now, after two years, the city has not a single critical patient.

(With PTI inputs)

