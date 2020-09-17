Maharashtra Cabinet Gives Nod to Recruitment of 12,528 Police Constables

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to fill 12,528 vacancies of police constables in Maharashtra Police Force. A total of 5,297 posts of police had to be recruited in 2019 and 6726 posts were created this year in the state.

Besides, 505 of the 975 posts are to be filled in the first phase for the newly-created Mira Bhayandar and Vasai- Virar police Commissionerates, reported PTI.

The state cabinet has informed that all the 12,528 vacancies would be filled. The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

In view of the apex court’s order, the state cabinet has directed the home department to carry out the recruitment in consultation with the law and judiciary department.

The Maharashtra government two years ago enacted the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, to provide reservation to Maratha community.

Last year in June, the Bombay High Court upheld the law stating that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and it should not breach 12 per cent in jobs and 13 per cent in education.

The SC passed its order on a batch of pleas challenging the Bombay High Court’s decision and the 2018 law. The matter has been referred to a larger constitution bench that will be set up by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

However, the top court said that the status of those who have already taken job or admission under the 2018 law would not be disturbed.

As per 102nd amendment to the Constitution, reservation can be granted to those communities which feature on the list prepared by the President of India.

Apart from its nod to recruitment of police constables, the cabinet gave approval for extension of the Balasaheb Thackeray Road Accident Insurance Scheme in Maharashtra.

For this scheme, insurance companies will be shortlisted following a due procedure and the government would provide funds to the State Health Guarantee Society.

In case of accident, the victim will be treated at a nearest hospital for first 72 hours under this scheme.