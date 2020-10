Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said a cabinet subcommittee will be formed to look into the problems faced by Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

The subcommittee would also look into provision of funds for their welfare, adding that the health department was the priority for funds currently due to the coronavirus outbreak, the CM said.

Speaking to representatives from these communities,Thackeray said OBC quota will remain unchanged.