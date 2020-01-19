Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Cabinet to Discuss Mumbai's '24/7 Policy' on January 22, Says Anil Deshmukh

When asked about the controversy over the birthplace of 19th century spiritual figure Saibaba and a shutdown being observed in Shirdi, Deshmukh said the issue will be resolved by talking to all concerned.

PTI

January 19, 2020
Maharashtra Cabinet to Discuss Mumbai's '24/7 Policy' on January 22, Says Anil Deshmukh
File photo of Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the state cabinet will discuss on January 22 the issue of allowing malls, multiplexes and shop to remain open 24/7.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had on Saturday said shops, malls and eateries in non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 26, although it will not be made compulsory.

Aaditya is said to be the prime mover behind the nightlife project.

"The issue will come up for deliberations in the January 22 cabinet meeting. We have to see how much the city police will be burdened if shops, eateries and malls are kept open through the night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be taken," Deshmukh told reporters.

When asked about the controversy over the birthplace of 19th century spiritual figure Saibaba and a shutdown being observed in Shirdi, Deshmukh said the issue will be resolved by talking to all concerned.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district.

Local residents and leaders in Shirdi are demanding that Thackeray withdraw his official statement in which he described Pathri as Saibaba's birthplace.

The chief minister has convened a meeting over the issue at the state secretariat in Mumbai on Monday.

