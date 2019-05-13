English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra CET LLB Result 2019 Declared at mahacet.org; Direct Link, steps
The state-level MAH LLB CET 2019 examination was conducted on April 21 and the qualifying candidates will get admission for 5-year integrated LLB courses which they can pursue from law colleges located in Maharashtra.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Maharashtra CET LLB Result 2019 | The Government of Maharashtra has released the 2019 MAH CET LLB result, MAH CET LLB result 2019, Maharashtra CET LLB Result 2019 today. The 2019 Maharashtra CET LLB Result is published online by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra State at its official website mahacet.org http://cetcell.mahacet.org/. The exam conducting authority Government of Maharashtra has published the 2019 Maharashtra CET LLB Result and the 2019 MAH CET LLB merit list in PDF format on its official homepage.
The 2019 Maharashtra CET LLB Result was scheduled to be declared at 5 pm today, however, the Maharashtra Government released it by afternoon.
Maharashtra CET LLB Result 2019: Steps to check
At the webpage of State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra State, follow the below steps to download your 2019 Maharashtra CET LLB Result and merit list-
Step 1- Visit the official website mahacet.org
Step 2- Click on the CET LLB Result 2019 link
Step 3- A PDF containing MAH CET LLB merit list will open at your screen
Step 4- Download it and check your roll number on it to know if you have qualified the state level law exam.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results