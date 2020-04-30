Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Chief Secy Warns Hospitals against Turning Away Patients as Covid-19 Cases Soar in State

The government will also enforce directives to ensure that results of COVID-19 tests come out within 12 hours of sample collection and deceased COVID-19 patients are shifted from hospital wards within 30 minutes, the senior official said.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Chief Secy Warns Hospitals against Turning Away Patients as Covid-19 Cases Soar in State
Medics walk past a new swab testing cabin at Podar hospital in Worli during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Thursday directed all hospitals in the state not to turn away patients, as complaints were piling up against several private hospitals and clinics for reportedly refusing to examine people.

While warning of strict action against those who defied the Maharashtra government's directives, Mehta said official orders would come into effect from May 2.

Considering the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the state, the chief secretary directed all state-run and private hospitals not to turn away patients without examining them under any circumstances.

The government will also enforce directives to ensure that results of COVID-19 tests come out within 12 hours of sample collection and deceased COVID-19 patients are shifted from hospital wards within 30 minutes, the senior official said.

These orders can pose a major challenge, as results of COVID-19 tests were issued almost 48 hours after sample collection and there have been instances where bodies of deceased patients were left unattended in wards for more than four hours.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had brought up these issues in the past.

Mehta also directed the authorities to dispose of bodies of patients within 12 hour and follow defined guidelines and regulations while doing so.

As on Thursday morning Maharashtra COVID-19 figures were as follows: Positive cases 9,915, new cases 597, deaths 432, discharged 1,593, active cases 7,890 and people tested so far 1,37,159.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres