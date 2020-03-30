Maharashtra Civic Bodies Using Apps to Keep a Check on People Quarantined at Home Due to Covid-19

Three municipal corporations in Maharashtra have started using mobile phone apps specifically designed to help curb spread of coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel municipal corporations are using the Coviguard and Covicare apps, developed with the support of Directorate of Industries, the official said. Municipal corporations in Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi would be using the apps soon, he said.

Harshadeep Kamble, Secretary (Small and Medium Industries) and Development Commissioner (Industries) of Maharashtra told PTI that the Coviguard app has been developed in order to keep in touch with people who are quarantined at their homes.

"This app is going to be a medium to keep the health department officer updated about the medical condition of home quarantined people and also to keep in touch with these people for queries on the virus," the senior IAS official said.

Home quarantined patients will need to download this mobile application, he said, adding the health department of the municipal corporation will be in regular contact with those patients.

Covicare, another mobile application, has also been developed to municipal corporation in areas where health surveys are to be done, he said.

"App links will be sent to representatives of housing societies and details of society members would have to be submitted on the app," the official said.

The apps were developed by a young entrepreneur Vikas Aute from Panvel, under the guidance of the state Development Commissioner (Industries).

The apps are proving useful in getting health statistics of residents and can also provide information on area-wise spread of coronavirus, the official said.

The apps provide government authorities access to information on specific persons 24x7 and help the quarantined citizens communicate online with a built-in facility of personalised chats.

