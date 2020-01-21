Maharashtra Class 12th Admit Card 2020 to be Released Today at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra Board Class 12 exam admit cards 2020 on January 21. The Maharashtra Board 12th Admit Card 2020 will be published by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on its official website mahahsscboard.in.

Schools and colleges affiliated to Maharashtra Board will be able to download admit cards using the official college login id and password from the official website. In case, the colleges face any problem downloading the hall ticket, they may reach out to the respective divisional board for grievance redressal.

The colleges are obliged to give prints of hall tickets to their students free of cost. The hall ticket must have stamp or signature of the principal. If the school/college finds any discrepancy in the admit card regarding name of the candidate, subject, or any personal detail, it may approach the divisional board. It is the college’s responsibility to hand over corrected hall ticket to the students. Besides, the Maharashtra State board has also empowered junior colleges or schools to rectify the mistake in the hall ticket provide it to students with appropriate stamp or signature stamp from the principal.

In case any student misplaces or loses his hall ticket, he/she should be provided with a new admit card with duplicate written on it with red ink. If the college/school finds any problem with the photograph, it should paste a fresh photograph of the student with stand or signature of the principal.

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Look for a link ‘Maharashtra Board Class 12 admit card 2029

Step 3: Click on Maharashtra 12th admit card 2020

Step 4: Enter log in details

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra Board Admit Card 2020

