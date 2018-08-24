GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Class 12th Supply Results 2018 Expected Today at 1PM on mahresult.nic.in. Stay Tuned

Candidates who had appeared in the class 12th Supplementary examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results once released by the Maha Board.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 24, 2018, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Class 12th Supply Results 2018 Expected Today at 1PM on mahresult.nic.in. Stay Tuned
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Maharashtra Class 12th Supplementary Results 2018 are expected to be released today i.e. 24th August 2018 at 1PM by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. The Supplementary examinations for Class 12th were held in the months of July and August, this year, in Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Candidates who had appeared in the class 12th Supplementary examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the results once released by the Maha Board.

Candidates would be able to get the photocopy of their answer sheets between 27th August 2018 and 15th September 2018. The candidates need to apply at the respective divisional board and need to submit the printout of mark sheet and fee as required.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-total can do so by applying for the same between 27th August 2018 and 5th September 2018. They must download their online marksheets and attach it along with their application form.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...