Maharashtra CM Announces Dropping of Cases against Nanar Protesters
The protesters had taken to the streets to rile against the construction of a multi-billion dollar refinery in Nanar in Ratnagiri district.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday ordered withdrawal of cases against people who had protested the construction of a multi-billion dollar
refinery in Nanar in Ratnagiri district.
The Sena had opposed the mega-complex, estimated to cost upwards of Rs 3 lakh crore, and Thackeray had promised to get these cases withdrawn at several poll rallies in the
state. The complex would have required 14,000 hectares in 14 villages in Ratnagiri, and the local population as well as activists were up in arms claiming it would have a severe impact on the environment of the Konkan coast.
Several of them were arrested during agitations, and the cases would now be withdrawn after the CM's announcement, an official said. "The CM on Monday ordered withdrawal of police cases against Nanar protesters," the official said.
A day earlier, Thackeray announced withdrawal of cases against agitators protesting the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for construction of a metro rail carshed.
