Maharashtra CM Calls for an All-Party Meet to Resolve Quota Agitation

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has decided to call an all-party meet to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. Violent agitations rocked parts of Maharashtra, after Marathas hit the streets demanding reservation.“The chief minister has decided to call a meeting of the group leaders of all political parties on Saturday. We will send invites to everyone including the Speaker of the Assembly, the Chairperson of the Council, and group leaders of opposition parties. CM is in conversation with the leaders of different organisations which had demanded Maratha reservation. He is going to invite them all too for talks,” senior cabinet minister Chandrakantdada Patil told reporters after the meeting.The meeting lasted for nearly three hours and ended at midnight. It was attended by senior BJP leaders and senior ministers. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh, cabinet minister Chandrakantdada Patil, Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve, were among those present.“We are of the position that the decision on Maratha reservation should be taken as soon as possible. The previous government had not even appointed a Backward Class Commission. We have done it in our tenure. The BJP and our government believes in giving reservation to Marathas. We will submit everything before the court as soon as possible, and try to get a court hearing soon,” Raosaheb Danve said after the meeting.In a statement made earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “BJP is making an honest and serious effort for Maratha reservation. Maharashtra government is committed to giving reservation to Marathas.”He attacked the opposition parties for polticising the ‘volatile issue.’“Some Maratha leaders are trying to take political advantage of the situation, but BJP workers should spread information about the good work done by the government.”Agitations have erupted in Maharashtra for seeking reservation for Marathas. The government has said that it will give 16 per cent reservation to Marathas after the matter is cleared by the court. Currently, the issue is sub-judice. The Bombay High Court is seized with the matter.