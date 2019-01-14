English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra CM Speaks to Shiv Sena Chief Over Ongoing Mumbai BEST Strike
The telephonic conservation between Fadnavis and Thackeray took place after a meeting Monday in Mantralaya between striking BEST union functionaries and state chief secretary D K Jain failed to break the deadlock.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday intervened in the BEST bus strike in Mumbai and spoke to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to find a solution.
Over 32,000 employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) are on strike since Tuesday last week and 3200-odd buses in its fleet are off the roads.
The telephonic conservation between Fadnavis and Thackeray took place after a meeting Monday in Mantralaya between striking BEST union functionaries and state chief secretary D K Jain failed to break the deadlock.
The details of the telephonic conservations between Fadnavis and Thackeray were not immediately known.
The Shiv Sena has been unable to end the strike despite its affiliated union, the BEST Kamgar Sena, announcing a pullout a day into the strike.
The Sena is also the ruling party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its corporator is the BEST chairman.
Striking workers have been demanding the merger of the BMC and BEST budgets as well as higher salaries among other issues.
Late Sunday evening, Thackeray had said that his party was in favour of merging the BMC and BEST budgets.
"The financial condition of the BEST has deteriorated.
I had given the promise of merger of the budgets and that will be fulfilled. A solution can be found only through the talks.
Even though the BEST strike issue is in the court, I am ready to be part of the discussion if necessary," Thackeray had said.
Over 32,000 employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) are on strike since Tuesday last week and 3200-odd buses in its fleet are off the roads.
The telephonic conservation between Fadnavis and Thackeray took place after a meeting Monday in Mantralaya between striking BEST union functionaries and state chief secretary D K Jain failed to break the deadlock.
The details of the telephonic conservations between Fadnavis and Thackeray were not immediately known.
The Shiv Sena has been unable to end the strike despite its affiliated union, the BEST Kamgar Sena, announcing a pullout a day into the strike.
The Sena is also the ruling party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and its corporator is the BEST chairman.
Striking workers have been demanding the merger of the BMC and BEST budgets as well as higher salaries among other issues.
Late Sunday evening, Thackeray had said that his party was in favour of merging the BMC and BEST budgets.
"The financial condition of the BEST has deteriorated.
I had given the promise of merger of the budgets and that will be fulfilled. A solution can be found only through the talks.
Even though the BEST strike issue is in the court, I am ready to be part of the discussion if necessary," Thackeray had said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
- The First Teaser Of The Final Season Of Game Of Thrones Is Out, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results