Maharashtra CM Extends Lockdown by 15 Days, Says Need to Be Extra Alert: Check Key Details of New Curbs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that the present lockdown-like restrictions in the state valid till June 1 will be extended by a fortnight, adding there may be certain relaxations. The daily coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are on the decline but these numbers are close to last year’s peak levels, Thackeray said. Addressing people of the state through social media, Thackeray asked them not to let their guard down while bracing for the third wave of the pandemic. “Even though patient numbers are dropping, we are still at the levels of last year’s peak," he said.

The “Majha doctor" initiative of the state government will help reach out to family doctors to avoid overmedication and hospitalisation of asymptomatic cases, Thackeray announced. “There is a difference between the COVID-19 virus variant between last time and this time. It is more virulent now, spreading fast and taking longer for the patient to recover," he warned the people.

“We also have another devil to deal with: black fungus. We have 3,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state. The coronavirus task force is keeping track," he said.

Here’s the list of restrictions being imposed in Maharashtra:

A. Municipal Corporation areas of Greater Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, New Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Vasai-Virar, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik (all municipal corporation areas with population of more than a million as per 2011 census) shall be considered as separate administrative units, within the respective territorial jurisdiction of local Disaster Management Authorities of districts for the purposes of restrictions that are placed for the purposes of breaking the chain and stopping spread of Corona Virus. Rest of the area within the jurisdiction of respective local Disaster Management Authority will form a single separate administrative unit for the said purpose.

B. Reference date for current order is May 29, 2021. Positivity data used shall be for the week ending on this reference date and occupancy of Oxygen beds shall be taken as on this reference date.

C. In administrative units defined as in ‘A’ above, where the positivity rate is equal to or less than 10% and the occupancy of total oxygen beds available therein is less than 40%, following relaxations to the orders dated May 12, 2021(and any clarifications/additions thereof) shall be applicable -

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 AM and 11 AM may be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM.

In the case of all non- essential shops (stand-alone shops & not inside shopping centers/ malls), decision regarding the allowing of opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. These, if allowed to open, however shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends.

Delivery of Non-essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts.

Post 3 PM there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated May 12, 2021.

All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so. In MCGM area, for GOI and GOM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.

Agriculture sector related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend this timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into the considerations of the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.

D. In the case of administrative units defined as in ‘A’ above, where the positivity rate is more than 20% or where occupancy of the oxygen beds available therein is more than 75% restrictions imposed vide ‘Break the Chain’ Orders dated May 12, 2021 shall be augmented with the following:

The district borders of such districts be sealed and no influx or outflow of persons into or from the district may be allowed. Only in the case of death in the family or on medical grounds or for performing duty relating to any emergency and/or essential services related to COVID 19 management, a person may be allowed to enter or leave the district with no other exceptions.

E. In all the other administrative units as defined in ‘A’ above, that do not fall under the conditions mentioned in points ‘C’ & ‘D’, all the current restrictions imposed vide Break the Chain Orders dated May 12, 2021 and clarifications / additions thereof will continue as they stand on reference date.

F. It is re-emphasised that:

There are no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock. There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter. Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines mentioned in order dated May 12, 2021.

Home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here