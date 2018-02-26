GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Wife Sway to Sonu Nigam Song in Video on Mumbai's Rivers

As the newly-released video went viral on social media sites, the opposition AAP slammed CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, and called the clip "terrible and shocking".

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2018, 9:56 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and wife Amruta Fadnavis in the Youtube video that has now gone viral. (Video grab)
Mumbai: A video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis swaying along with banker-singer wife Amruta to a song that calls for support to save Mumbai's rivers has become popular on social media.

As the newly-released video went viral on social media sites, the opposition AAP slammed Fadnavis and his wife, and called the clip "terrible and shocking".

However, a CMO official told PTI, "This is a social cause and a private initiative. Not a single rupee of the Maharashtra government has been spent in making the video."

The video has a song calling for support to save Mumbai's four rivers Poisar, Dahisar, Oshiwara and Mithi.



Called 'Mumbai river anthem', the song features Amruta Fadnavis singing with playback singer Sonu Nigam.

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta and city police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar are also seen in the video, joining the appeal to save the rivers.

The video has come in for criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This video is terrible and shocking. To further her singing career, Amruta Fadnavis has used the Chief Minister, and senior civic and police officials and also the CM's official residence Varsha, where part of the video was shot," AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said.

"It is sheer hypocrisy that they are talking about protecting rivers, when the BJP-led government is on a spree to destroy environment," the AAP leader said.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
