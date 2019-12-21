Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Loan Waiver upto Rs 2 Lakh for Farmers
eader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of loan waiver, and walked out of the house with other BJP MLAs.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in the Assembly on Saturday that farmers' loans of up to Rs 2 lakh would be waived in the state.
"Crop loans outstanding upto September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme," Thackeray said.
