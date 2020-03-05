Uddhav Thackeray Appoints Cabinet Panel to Study CAA and NPR-related Issues
A six-member committee, headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, will advise the cabinet upon its stand to be taken on these issues.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appointed a cabinet sub-committee to study issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The committee will advise the cabinet as to what stand should be taken on these issues, he said in the Legislative Assembly, adding there was a lot of "unrest" on these issues in the country.
The six-member committee will be headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. Its other members will be Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Relief, and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Sneak Peek Into Alia Bhatt's Phone Reveals Her Wallpaper is a Romantic Photo with Ranbir Kapoor
- Kartik Aaryan Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Surgery: Report
- Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub for Protesting Against Misbehaviour with Female Friend
- This Coronavirus Health Insurance Gives You Cover For Just Rs 253 But With Conditions
- Ronaldinho and His Brother Arrested in Paraguay With 'Fake' Passport