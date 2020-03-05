Take the pledge to vote

Uddhav Thackeray Appoints Cabinet Panel to Study CAA and NPR-related Issues

A six-member committee, headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, will advise the cabinet upon its stand to be taken on these issues.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray Appoints Cabinet Panel to Study CAA and NPR-related Issues
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appointed a cabinet sub-committee to study issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The committee will advise the cabinet as to what stand should be taken on these issues, he said in the Legislative Assembly, adding there was a lot of "unrest" on these issues in the country.

The six-member committee will be headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab. Its other members will be Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Relief, and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

