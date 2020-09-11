Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Not Welcome in Ayodhya, Say Seers, VHP

The saints of Ayodhya and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, "is no more welcome in Ayodhya", following the Kangana Ranaut episode.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple, questioned the BMC's demolition of Ranaut's office and said, "Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Now, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here."

He further explained, "The Maharashtra government acted without wasting any time against the actress. But the same government is yet to take action against the killers of two seers in Palghar."

Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP, said, "It is very clear that the Shiv Sena is deliberately targeting the actress because she is supporting nationalist forces and has raised her voice against drug mafia of Mumbai."

He said that the Maharashtra government was acting with malafide intention against Kangana Ranaut.

Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, also accused the Maharashtra government of shielding those who are involved in anti-social activities and warned the Maharashtra Chief Minister against coming to Ayodhya.

"Now, Uddhav Thackeray is no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena is attacking Ranaut? Everyone can understand. It is not a mystery. The Shiv Sena is not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray," said Mahant Kanhaiya Das.

Uddhav had visited Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, then on June 16 last year and again in March this year after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.