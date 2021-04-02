Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Chair High-Level Meet Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a high-level meeting with state officials officials on Friday even as Covid-19 cases continued to rise in the state, ANI reported.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 fresh cases in 24 hours, of which 8,646 new coronavirus cases were found in Mumbai.

It is learnt that Maharashtra may opt for stricter Covid-19 rules amid rising cases, however Mumbai is unlikely to go under strict lockdown.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told CNN-News18 that the BMC is not considering any proposal for shutting down of malls and places of religious worship, as of now.

The state has been the highest contributor to India’s Covid tally for the past three weeks and is among the eight top states that have become Covid hotspots.

Even as officials fight to curb the number of cases, a large number of people were seen flocking to the Dadar flowr market in Mumbai on Thursday.

Meanwhile deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar chaired a Covid review meeting at Pune’s council hall on Friday. Over 9,000 cases were reported from Pune in the last 24 hours.