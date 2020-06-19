INDIA

Maharashtra CM's Son Tejas Thackeray and Team Discover New Lizard Species

A lizard held under blue light.

Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
Tejas Thackeray, younger son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and his team have discovered a new lizard species from Sakleshwar in central-western ghats of neighbouring Karnataka.

As per a statement issued here, the large-bodied cnemaspis (a genus of diurnal geckos) they have discovered is a 'dwarf gecko', adding the new species is alliedto cnemaspis heteropholis bauer and differs in bodysize.

Akshay Khandekar, lead author of a paper prepared by the four member team, said the new gecko species was discovered from the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

The paper was published in renowned peer-reviewed international scientific journal Zootaxa, he said.

