Maharashtra CM's 'Varsha' Bungalow Being Renovated at Rs 92 Lakh: PWD

Reacting to the media reports claiming that Rs 3.26 crore have been spent for the purpose at 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, the PWD said in a statement that works worth only Rs 91.87 lakh are being carried out at the bungalow.

A tender worth around Rs 92 lakh was issued to carry out renovation at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, and works of Rs 89.90 lakh have been completed so far, the state Public Works Department (PWD) said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the media reports claiming that Rs 3.26 crore have been spent for the purpose at 'Varsha' in south Mumbai, the PWD said in a statement that works worth "only Rs 91.87 lakh are being carried out at the bungalow".

"The 'Varsha' on Malbar Hill and bungalows of other ministers have become too old and repairs and renovation was required," the PWD said.


