Maharashtra Confirms 12 New Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Rises to 193
Out of the 12 new Covid-19 patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur regions.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 193 with 12 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.
Out of the 12 new patients, five have been reported from Pune, four from Mumbai and one each from Sangli, Jalgaon and Nagpur, the official said.
Mumbai leads in the number of positive patients in the state 77.
Sangli has 25 cases, Pune-24, Pimpri Chinchwad-12, Nagpur 12, Kalyan-Dombivali-seven, Navi Mumbai-six, Thane-five, Yavatmal and Vasai-Virar-four each, Ahmednagar-three, Satara and Panvel-two each, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune rural, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Kolhapur, Gondia and Jalgon one each. One patient hails from Gujarat.
