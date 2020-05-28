Maharashtra Confirms 2,598 New Coronavirus Cases, 85 Deaths; State Tally Nears 60,000-mark

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,598 new coronavirus patients which took the tally of cases in the state to 59,546, a health official said.







With 85 new COVID-19-related deaths, 38 of them in Mumbai, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,982.

On the other hand, 698 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the tally of recovered persons in the state to 18,616, the official added.

"Out of 85 deaths, 37 deaths occurred in the last two days while remaining 48 had taken place between May 15 to May 25," he said.

Apart from 38 deaths in Mumbai, 10 patients died in Pune city, nine in Satara, seven in Solapur city, five in Akola city, four each from Vasai Virar and Thane, three from Aurangabad, two from Navi Mumbai, one each from Raigad, Jalgaon and Nanded city, he said.

Of 59,546 cases in the state, Mumbai city alone accounts for 35,485 cases while the death toll in the country's financial capital has risen to 1,135.

The worst-hit Thane division, which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 45,474 cases and 1,339 deaths.

The second worst hit area is Pune city where COVID-19 cases stand at 6,050 and number of fatalities so far is 286.

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Pune division are 8,036 and 376, respectively, the official said.

The Nashik division has reported 1,822 cases and 122 deaths due to COVID-19.

Kolhapur division has reported 675 cases and seven deaths while Aurangabad division has reported 1,640 cases and 61 deaths, the official said.

The Latur division has reported 310 cases and nine deaths while Akola division has reported 905 cases and 45 deaths.

630 cases and ten deaths have been recorded in Nagpur division.

Fifty-four persons from other states are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

The virus has also claimed lives of 13 persons from other states who were undergoing treatment in Maharashtra.

The state has conducted 4,19,417 tests so far.

There are 2,816 containment zones. Currently 6,12,745 people are in home quarantine and 35,122 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,546, new cases 2,598, deaths 1,982, discharged 18,616, active cases 38,939, people tested so far 4,19,417.