Maharashtra Confirms 3,827 New Coronavirus Cases, 142 Deaths; Toll Now at 5,893

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,24,331 on Friday with 3,827 new patients reported, the state health department said.

With 142 deaths recorded during the day, the count of fatalities due to the infection reached 5,893, it added.

On the other hand, 1,935 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 62,773.

So far, 7, 35,674 people have been tested in the state.

The recovery rate in the state is now 50.49 percent while the fatality rate is 4.74 percent, the statement said.

Out of 142 deaths, 124 were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone, including 114 from Mumbai.

Out of the 7,35, 674 samples tested so far in the state, 16.9 percent or 1,24,331 tested positive for virus.

MMR accounts for 91,468cases, including 64,149 in Mumbai alone. The region has also reported 4,277 deaths including 3,425 in Mumbai.

Nashik city has reported 1,144 cases and 36 deaths, Malegaon city 917 cases and 81 deaths, Pune city 12,255 cases and 545 deaths, Solapur city 1,941 cases and 132 deaths, Aurangabad city 2,927 cases and 144 deaths, Akola city 1,024 cases and 40 deaths while Nagpur city has reported 1,052 cases and 13 deaths.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: cases 1,24,331, deaths 5,893, recovered patients 62,773, active cases 55,665, people tested 7,35,674.