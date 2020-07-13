Maharashtra Confirms 6,497 New Covid-19 Cases, Total Surges to 2.6 Lakh; Death Toll at 10,482

Maharashtra recorded 6,497 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,60,924 on Monday, while 193 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With 193 fresh deaths, the toll rose to 10,482, said a statement from the health department here.

Also, 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the statement said.

At present, there are 1,05,935 active coronavirus cases in the state, it added.

Out of the total 193 deaths, 47 were reported from Mumbai, which also accounted for 1,158 of the total cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

With this, the case tally in Mumbai rose to 94,146, while the death toll increased to 5,335.

The statement said recovery rate in the state was 55.38 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 4.02per cent.

Currently, 6,87,353 people are in home quarantine and 41,660 in institutional quarantine.

Out of the total 6,497 new cases in the state, Pune city accounted for 564 and Aurangabad city 110.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,807 cases, taking the tally to 1,76,867, while the death toll rose to 7,398.

Out of the total 193 fatalities, 117occurred in the MMR which includes areas of districts adjoining Mumbai.

In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali, the two satellite cities which are among the worst-hit areas, saw their count rising to 15,110 and 15,105 cases, respectively.

Kalyan-Dombivali registered 494 new cases, while Nashik city recorded 148 fresh infections. Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district logged 367 new cases.

Jalgaon district saw 179 new cases, Aurangabad district 105 and Jalna district recorded 100 fresh infections, the statement said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures area as follows: Positive cases 2,60,924, new cases 6,497, deaths 10,482; discharged 1,44,507, active cases 1,05,935, people tested so far 13,42,792.