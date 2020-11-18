Maharashtra Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Gets Income Tax Department Notice

The Income Tax department has served a notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. The former Union minister himself disclosed this on Wednesday and added he will reply to the same formally.

The Modi government has sent a notice to me through the Income Tax department. I think a similar notice was issued to NCP's national president (Sharad) Pawar saheb, too, Chavan said without providing further details of the notice. He said such notices are being sent to leaders of opposition parties.

I don't know if such notices have been issued to BJP leaders. A notice has been sent to me and I will reply to the same formally, Chavan added. The Income Tax department had served a notice to Pawar in September in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.