CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Congress MLA, Three Others Get One Year Jail for Assaulting Power Company Officials
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Congress MLA, Three Others Get One Year Jail for Assaulting Power Company Officials

PTI

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 17:43 IST

Nagpur, India

The accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 each was imposed on them (Reprsentative Image: Canva)

The accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 each was imposed on them (Reprsentative Image: Canva)

As per the case details, in 2017, there was a dispute between farmers and officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) over laying a transmission line in a village in Nagpur district

A court in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Friday sentenced Congress MLA and former minister Sunil Kedar and three others to one year imprisonment for assaulting power company officials in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Mangala Mote found the accused guilty of charges under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 each was imposed on them.

As per the case details, in 2017, there was a dispute between farmers and officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) over laying a transmission line in a village in Nagpur district.

MLA Kedar had reached the village with his supporters to settle the dispute. However, the matter escalated when the legislator assaulted officials of the MSEDCL.

A case was registered at Kelwad police station and a chargesheet was filed following investigations.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. maharashtra
  3. Nagpur
first published:January 13, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated:January 13, 2023, 17:43 IST
Read More