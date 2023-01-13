Maharashtra: Congress MLA, Three Others Get One Year Jail for Assaulting Power Company Officials

A court in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Friday sentenced Congress MLA and former minister Sunil Kedar and three others to one year imprisonment for assaulting power company officials in 2017.

Additional sessions judge Mangala Mote found the accused guilty of charges under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 each was imposed on them.

As per the case details, in 2017, there was a dispute between farmers and officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) over laying a transmission line in a village in Nagpur district.

MLA Kedar had reached the village with his supporters to settle the dispute. However, the matter escalated when the legislator assaulted officials of the MSEDCL.

A case was registered at Kelwad police station and a chargesheet was filed following investigations.

