English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Convent Principal Booked for Showing Porn to Student, Counsellor Told Boy to Keep Mum
The woman counsellor, who was aware of the incident but asked the victim to remain silent, has also been booked.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Pune: The principal of a convent school here was booked for allegedly showing a pornographic video to a 14-year-old boy, Pune police said Sunday.
A woman counsellor, who was aware of the incident but asked the victim to remain silent, has also been booked, an official said.
Both the accused are at large and efforts were on to nab them, the Wanwadi police station official informed.
"The incident took place in March this year. The principal had sexually harassed the boy by showing him a porn video. The boy had complained about the incident to the lady school counsellor," the official said.
The counsellor, however, asked the student to keep mum on the issue, possibly out of fear that she would lose her job if she spoke against the principal, the official said.
"The family of the victim also chose to remain silent fearing that his education will be hampered. Police got hint of the incident through its sources and approached the school," the official said.
He said that a case had been registered against the school principal and counsellor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A woman counsellor, who was aware of the incident but asked the victim to remain silent, has also been booked, an official said.
Both the accused are at large and efforts were on to nab them, the Wanwadi police station official informed.
"The incident took place in March this year. The principal had sexually harassed the boy by showing him a porn video. The boy had complained about the incident to the lady school counsellor," the official said.
The counsellor, however, asked the student to keep mum on the issue, possibly out of fear that she would lose her job if she spoke against the principal, the official said.
"The family of the victim also chose to remain silent fearing that his education will be hampered. Police got hint of the incident through its sources and approached the school," the official said.
He said that a case had been registered against the school principal and counsellor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals She is Asthmatic, Says, 'It Can't Stop Me from Achieving My Goals'
- Sui Dhaaga Star Anushka Sharma Challenges Shah Rukh Khan to Perform This Task; Find Out
- Gareth Bale Says Real Madrid More of a Team Without Cristiano Ronaldo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...