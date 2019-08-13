Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Cop Accidentally Shoots Self While Cleaning Service Rifle, Dies

Sanjeev Shettiwar, a member of Sironcha police's quick response team, was cleaning his rifle loaded with bullets around 7:30 am at his residence when he accidentally pressed the trigger.

PTI

August 13, 2019
Maharashtra Cop Accidentally Shoots Self While Cleaning Service Rifle, Dies
Representative Image.
Nagpur: A 30-year-old police constable was killed on Tuesday when he accidentally shot himself with his service weapon in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said.

Sanjeev Shettiwar, a member of Sironcha police's quick response team, was cleaning his rifle loaded with bullets around 7.30 am at his residence, located about 200 km from here, when he accidentally pressed the trigger, a police spokesperson said.

On hearing the gun shot, the other family members rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood with a bullet wound on his head, he said.

They took Shettiwar to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

