Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Maharashtra Cops Find Two Leopard Cubs Being Smuggled in SUV, 3 Held

Personnel conducting the "nakabandi" at Khed Shivpur toll plaza had stopped the vehicle and were going through the licence of the driver when faint animal purring alerted them to the presence of the two cubs.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Cops Find Two Leopard Cubs Being Smuggled in SUV, 3 Held
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Pune: A routine police check on the Satara-Pune Highway Monday morning led to the foiling of a smuggling attempt of two leopard cubs by three people in a sports utility vehicle, an official said.

Personnel conducting the "nakabandi" at Khed Shivpur toll plaza had stopped the vehicle and were going through the licence of the driver when faint animal purring alerted them to the presence of the two cubs, a Rajgad police station official said.

"They checked the vehicle and realised the noise was coming from two boxes kept inside. When the boxes were opened, we found two leopard cubs," he said.

The three men, including the driver, who were inside the vehicle, identified as Habib Sayyad (31), Irfan Shaikh (33) and Ayaz Pathan (40), confessed that they had procured the cubs from Bengaluru and were taking them to Pune, the official said.

"The three accused have told us that a man from Bengaluru gave them the two leopard cubs," he informed.

He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"A probe into what the accused planned to do with the two cubs is underway. We suspect this is part of a bigger racket and more will be known once we get custody of Sayyad, Shaikh and Pathan after we produce them in court on Tuesday," he said.

The official said the leopard cubs have been handed over to Pune Municipal Corporation's Katraj Zoo, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram