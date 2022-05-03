CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra: Cops Hunt for Man Who Rang Up Emergency Helpline, Sought Rs 7 Cr for Info on Bomb Threat

The 112 mechanism has its call centre in Navi Mumbai in Thane district near Mumbai, the official added

Pune police have mounted a search for a man who on Tuesday called up emergency helpline number 112 to convey a message about a bomb threat at a railway station and then demanded Rs 7 crore to give the name of the railway station, an official said. The 112 mechanism has its call centre in Navi Mumbai in Thane district near Mumbai, the official added.

He said, based on certain information, Pune police began checking railway stations within its jurisdiction and found that the call was a hoax. The official added that railway stations in Pune were not mentioned in the call.

first published:May 03, 2022, 21:15 IST