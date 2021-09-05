CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maharashtra Cops Save Man from Ending His Life
Maharashtra Cops Save Man from Ending His Life

Maharashtra police foiled a suicide attempt by a 27-year-old businessman on September 5 (Stock image)

The police, alerted by locals, rushed to the spot and convinced the man not to take the extreme step.

Police foiled a suicide attempt by a 27-year-old businessman depressed over the marriage of his female friend with another man in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The man had climbed a hillock in the Vasai (East) on Saturday morning to end his life but police personnel, who were informed in time by some locals, rushed to the spot and climbed at least 200 steps to convince the man, he said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:September 05, 2021, 20:51 IST