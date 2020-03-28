Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Reach 160 as 5 from Mumbai, 2 from Nagpur Test Positive
On Friday, 28 persons were found infected with coronavirus in different parts of the state, authorities said.
Firefighters disinfect the exteriors of a government-run hospital to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai (Reuters)
Mumbai: With seven more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of such cases in the state has gone up to 160, officials said on Saturday.
Of these seven new COVID-19 patients, five are from Mumbai and two from Nagpur, health department officials said.
In Nagpur, both the new patients, including a girl, are close contacts of the person, who had tested positive on Thursday, the district officials said.
