Maharashtra Couple Robs Houses after Watching Youtube Videos, Arrested
Police said the couple lived together and used to watch house-breaking theft videos on Youtube, including use of gas-cutters to pull out latches of doors
Image for representation.
Nagpur: A couple in their 20s have been arrested for allegedly robbing houses after learning various methods of break-in by watching Youtube videos, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said on Tuesday.
An official said accused Haziapahad resident Shailesh Vasanta Dumbre (29) is an MBA while his partner Gauri Gomade (21) is a Bachelor of Arts student in Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya here.
"They live together and used to watch house-breaking theft videos on Youtube, including use of gas-cutters to pull out latches of doors. They perfected it by using a gas-cutter on objects at home," he said, adding the couple is accused of robbing Rs 2 lakh from a house in Mankapur area here in April.
"They were living in a rented bungalow in Gorewada area and used to commit two to three house-breaking thefts every month to support their lavish lifestyle. We zeroed in on them after they used an orange car bought on installments in one of the thefts," the Mankapur police station official said.
Police seized a gas-cutter gun, oxygen cylinders and other tools used for thefts, he said. "They have told police they were currently scouring Youtube videos on techniques to pry open ATMs," he said.
