Maharashtra Court Acquits Woman Accused to Running Brothel, Flesh Trade
The judge said the prosecution has not duly proved that the accused was running the brothel at the rented flat and as per the medical examination of the rescued woman, no injuries were found on her body.
Representative image: Reuters
Thane: A court here in Maharashtra has acquitted a 48-year-old woman of charges of running a brothel and forcing women into flesh trade.
Assistant Sessions Judge Shailendra Tambe held that the prosecution miserably failed to prove the charges against the accused, Veena Bharatbhai Soni, under Indian Penal Code Section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as slave) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that on November 23 last year, the police, acting on a tip-off, sent a decoy customer to a flat in Poonam Sagar area of Mira Road.
When the accused demanded Rs 2,500 for flesh trade from the customer, the police raided the premises. They arrested the accused and rescued another woman from the apartment, the prosecution said.
After hearing both the sides, the judge said the prosecution has not duly proved that the accused was running the brothel at the rented flat.
Also, as per the medical certificate and examination of the rescued woman, no injuries were found on her body and she also informed that she was not ill-treated by the accused, he observed.
"The charges levelled against the accused are not duly proved and the prosecution has miserably failed in its case, hence the accused needs to be set free," the judge said in his order issued on September 26.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Whenever Good Happens, It Reminds Me of Doors I Used to Knock for Auditions, Says Vicky Kaushal
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best TV Deals From Xiaomi, Samsung And More
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year