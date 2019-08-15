Maharashtra Court Upholds Doctor's Conviction in 2013 Molestation Case
The doctor molested a 54-year-old woman who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Thane city on May 18, 2013 on the pretext of conducting her check-up.
representative image
Thane: A court in Thane has upheld the conviction of a 44-year-old doctor in a case of molesting a woman patient in 2013.
A magisterial court had earlier pronounced the accused, Jayant S Jadhav, guilty under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (molestation) and sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment on December 27, 2016.
The doctor later challenged the order in the district court where Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh S Gupta on Tuesday dismissed his appeal and upheld the sentence awarded to him. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused, saying if he fails to pay it, he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for additional three months.
Additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that a 54-year-old woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Thane city on May 18, 2013. The accused molested the patient on the pretext of conducting her check-up.
The patient lodged a complaint against the doctor at Naupada police station here following which he was arrested.
