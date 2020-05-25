Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Spike by 2,436 to 52,667; 60 More Die
- PTI Mumbai
- Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, taking the overall case count to 52,667 and the number of fatalities to 1,695, a Health official said.
A total of 1,186 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, taking the total number of such cases to 15,786, he said.
Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,667, new cases 2,436, deaths 1,695, discharged people 15,786, active cases 35,178, people tested so far 3,78,555.
