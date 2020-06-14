Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Spike by 3,390 to 1,07,958, Death Toll Rises to 3,950

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950, a Health official said.

However, the actual number of people under treatment in the state is 53,017, he said.

A total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978.

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986.

Of 120 deaths, 69 are from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, seven from Aurangabad, five from Ulhasnagar, four from Thane, three from Solapur, two each from Akola and Osmanabad, one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri, the official said.

"Of the 120 deaths, 43 occurred in last two days. Rest 77 fatalities had occurred earlier," he said.

Maximum number of cases are concentrated in Mumbai, Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane, and Pune.

Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has 80,500 cases with 2,730 deaths, he said.

Pune division has 14,745 cases with 639 deaths, including 10,326 patients in Pune city alone which has reported 439 deaths, he said.

Kolhapur division has 1,461 cases and 31 deaths while Nashik division has reported 4,316 cases and 275 fatalities so far, he said.

Aurangabad division has so far reported 3,261 cases and 145 deaths while Latur division 632 cases and 25 casualties, he said.

Akola division has reported 1,720 cases and 71 deaths while Nashik division 1,242 cases and 14 fatalities, the official said.

There are 81 COVID-19 patients from other states who have so far received treatment while 20 have died, he added.

A total of 5,87,596 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 29,641 people are admitted in institutional quarantine, he said.

97 laboratories in the state have so far conducted 6,57,739 tests of which 1,07,958 samples have tested positive, the official informed.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,07,958, new cases 3,390, deaths 3,950, discharged 50,978, active cases 53,017, people tested so far 6,57,739.