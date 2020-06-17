Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases Up by 3,307 to Reach 1,16,752, Death Toll at 5,651

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,307 new COVID-19 cases and 114 deaths, including 77 from Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,16,752 and fatalities to 5,651, a Health official said.

With 1,315 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases has mounted to 59,166, he said.

The total number of active cases in hospitals stands at 51,921, the official added.

Mumbai now accounts for 61,587 cases and 3,244 deaths due to the infection.

The recovery rate of patients in the state now stands at 50.68 per cent, while the death rate is 4.84 per cent, he said.

"Of 114 deaths reported today (Wednesday), 77 are from Mumbai city, 18 from Pune, seven from Jalgaon, three from Pune district, two each from Nandurbar, Malegaon and Latur, and one each from Yavatmal, Mira Bhayandar and Pimpri Chinchwad," the official said.

Of the total 7,00,954 samples tested so far, 1,16,752 have returned a positive result, which is 16.65 per cent of the total number of tests, he said.

The Thane division that consists of Mumbai city has so far reported 86,512 cases and 4,054 deaths.

The number of cases in Pune division stands at 16,023, including 11,121 from Pune city, and fatalities at 828, including 545 deaths in the city, the official said.

Kolhapur division has 1,618 cases whie the death toll is 40. The number of cases in Aurangabad division is 3,600 and fatalities 185, he said.

Nashik division has so far reported 4,909 cases and 379 deaths.

Latur division has 695 cases with 35 deaths while Akola division has reported 1,895 cases with 96 deaths, the official said.

A total of 1,402 cases and 14 fatalities have been reported from Nagpur division, he said.

98 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra while 20 have died during treatment, he said.

A total of 5,82,699 people are currently in home quarantine while 27,582 others are in institutional quarantine, the official added.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,16,752, new cases 3,307, deaths 5,651, discharged people 59,166, active cases 51,921, people tested so far 7,00,954.