Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases up by 5,257 to 1,69,883; Death Toll 7,610

Maharashtra on Monday reported 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the infected patients in the state to 1,69,883 while fatalities rose by 181, including 21 in Mumbai, to 7,610, a Health official said.

Monday is the fourth consecutive day when Maharashtra has reported more than 5,000 cases in a single day.

The state has added more than 20,000 patients in the last four days.

"Of the 181 deaths, 76 had occurred in the last 48 hours and the rest earlier, but they were not reported as COVID-19 fatalities," the official said.

With 2,385 patients being discharged in the day, the number of the recovered patients has mounted to 88,960, he said.

The number of active patients stands at 73,298. Of the total 1,69,883 cases in the state, Mumbai city accounts for 76,765 cases and 4,463 deaths.

Mumbai on Monday reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases and deaths of 21 people, the official said.

With this, the Thane division that comprises areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has so far recorded 1,22,325 cases and 5,412 fatalities.

In Nashik division, 9,040 people have tested positive till now, of whom 521 have died, while in Pune division the overall tally stood at 24,980 with 1,040 deaths.

Pune city's case count stood at 17,223, while the number of dead is 634, he said.

In Kolhapur division, 1,997 cases have been reported with 51 deaths, while in Aurangabad division, the tally of cases stood at 6,004 with 258 fatalities.

Latur division is inching towards the 1,000-mark with 981 cases and 43 deaths, the official said.

There are 2,654 cases in Akola division and 126 deaths, while Nagpur division has so far reported 1,817 cases and 18 deaths.

Some patients who are from other states are also being treated in various hospitals in Maharashtra, the official said.

There are 85 such COVID-19 cases, while 23 have died so far, he added.

A total of 5,74,093 people are currently placed under home quarantine and 37,758 others under institutional quarantine.

A total of 9,43,485 people have been tested in the state so far, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,69,883, new cases 5,257, deaths 7,610, discharged 88,960, active cases 73,298, and people tested so far 9,43,485.