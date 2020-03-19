Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Covid-19 Count Reaches 47 After 2 Mumbai Women Test Positive

While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, officials said.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 Count Reaches 47 After 2 Mumbai Women Test Positive
People wearing masks walk outside a special ward for possible COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Mumbai: Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said.

While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said. "A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49-year-old," an official said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.

