Maha Covid Crisis in 10 Pts: Lockdown in Nagpur, Curbs in Pune, Nanded; Restrictions in Mumbai Likely

People wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD in Mumbai. (Reuters)

While Pune tops with maximum new cases, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Aurangabad are the other districts of Maharashtra with highest Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a NITI Aayog Covid-19 status presentation.

The Centre on Thursday expressed worry as it said that Delhi NCR and Maharashtra are emerging as areas of concern. Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a lockdown in ‘some areas’, the Union government made the alarming revelation that 8 out of the top 10 worst Covid-hit districts in the country are located in the state.

Here are the top 10 updates on the pandemic situation in Maharashtra:

– The Centre on Thursday said it is “very worried about Maharashtra”. “We are reaching a stage where all those measures (lockdown) are being brought back; it is a matter of serious concern. A word of caution for Delhi and neighbourhood as well. There is a rise in positivity rate in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Ghaziabad. Be careful and be watchful. We still have a huge proportion of vulnerable population,” said VK Paul, member (Health), Niti Aayog.

– Public health experts have reportely found evidence to suggest that India could consider delaying the second dose of the Covid vaccine to improve immunogenicity.

– Meanwhile, a number buildings and floors have been sealed. According to BMC data, there are 229 sealed buildings and 2,762 sealed floors as of March 9. It is a 23% rise from the 185 buildings and 2,237 floors cordoned off as of March 2.

– So far, 21.25 lakh people have been inoculated against the viral infection in Maharashtra, a health official said on Thursday.

– As many as 44 students of a hostel were tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a health department official confirmed. Last month, 47 other students from the same hostel were found infected with the coronavirus. Students between Class 8 to Class 10 are provided accommodation in this hostel. The hostel is located on the outskirts of the city, close to an English-medium school.

– While Pune tops with maximum new cases, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Aurangabad are the other districts of the state with highest Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a NITI Aayog Covid-19 status presentation.

– However, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Balram Bhargava said despite Maharashtra showing a “worrisome trend”, there are no mutant strains of the SARS-COV-2 found in the cases surging in the state. “The surge (in Maharashtra) is just related to the reduced number of testing, tracking and tracing as well as Covid-inappropriate behaviour and large gatherings,” he said.

– With the rising Covid infections in Maharashtra, the state government has stepped up the vaccination drive and allowed vaccination centres in the state to operate round-the-clock if they have adequate staff.

– Mumbai has allowed private hospitals to operate beyond working hours and has kept the daily vaccination target of 1 lakh.

– Maharashtra has seen the second highest resurgence of Covid-19 cases with a rise of 331% from its post-peak low seen for the week ending February 11 – from 2,415 average daily infections to 10,410.

– Maharashtra is the worst-hit in the country with 2,252,057 confirmed infections and 52,610 deaths till Wednesday, leads all other states and UTs by a massive margin. More than half (57%) of the 128,599 new Covid infections reported across the country in the past week have been in Maharashtra.

– Meanwhile, two health department officials have tested coronavirus positive in Jalna district of Maharashtra days after they were given the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Thursday. These two district health officials had taken the second jab a few days back. However, both of them experienced mild symptoms of COVID-19, he said.

– Curbs and restrictions in some or other forms are already implemented in Pune (night curfew), Nagpur (near-total lockdown), Aurangabad, Palghar, Thane, Akola, Amravati, with District Collectors authorised to take the call as the local situation warrants.

– On Wednesday, Maharashtra touched 13,659 fresh cases – the highest daily tally since 13,395 cases recorded on October 8, 2020.

– The state has touched a progressive total of 22,52,057 cases till date and 52,610 deaths – both highest in India – and the count increasing afresh since the past two weeks.

first published:March 12, 2021, 09:48 IST
