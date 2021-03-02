india

Maharashtra: 26 Govt Officials Test Covid-19 Positive; Crowds Gather Outside Ganesh Temples for Chaturthi

A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab. (AFP)

Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple stayed closed on Tuesday and allowed only those with pre-approved QR codes to enter.

Amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Monday 26 members of government offices tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Hindustan Times reported that according to the Vidhan Sabha, these people were tested ahead of the state budget and had applied for passes to attend the budget.

Maharashtra has reported over 8,000 Covid-19 cases a day in the last few weeks, forcing authorities to take measures like night curfews and lockdowns to bring down the numbers.

Meanwhile, on the Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, people gathered outside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. This was even after the temple said that only people with pre-approved QR codes could enter the temple.

However, ANI tweeted photos that showed a sizeable crowd of devotees outside the temple

Largder crowds were seen in the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday. ANI reported that people were only being allowed ‘darshan’ from outside because the temple had been close due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The state saw a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally with 6,400 new cases on Tuesday and 30 new deaths. The state has 78,325 active cases at the moment.

first published:March 02, 2021, 12:19 IST
