Maharashtra: 26 Govt Officials Test Covid-19 Positive; Crowds Gather Outside Ganesh Temples for Chaturthi

Amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Monday 26 members of government offices tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Hindustan Times reported that according to the Vidhan Sabha, these people were tested ahead of the state budget and had applied for passes to attend the budget.

Maharashtra has reported over 8,000 Covid-19 cases a day in the last few weeks, forcing authorities to take measures like night curfews and lockdowns to bring down the numbers.

Meanwhile, on the Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, people gathered outside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. This was even after the temple said that only people with pre-approved QR codes could enter the temple.

However, ANI tweeted photos that showed a sizeable crowd of devotees outside the temple

Mumbai: Devotees bow their heads in prayer outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple, on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. The Temple Trust has imposed some restrictions in the wake of rising #COVID19 cases here – darshan allowed only on pre-issued QR codes, no offline darshan today.

Largder crowds were seen in the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune on Tuesday. ANI reported that people were only being allowed ‘darshan’ from outside because the temple had been close due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra: People gather outside Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, to pray on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi. Darshan is being allowed only from outside as the temple has been kept closed today due to a rise in #COVID19 cases in the city.

The state saw a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally with 6,400 new cases on Tuesday and 30 new deaths. The state has 78,325 active cases at the moment.