1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally Climbs to 17,974 with 1,216 Fresh Cases, 43 New Deaths Take State Toll to 694

Image for representation: Reuters

Image for representation: Reuters

This is the second largest single-day figure of positive cases, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 17,974, a health official said.

This is the second largest single-day figure of positive cases, the official said.

The state also reported death of 43 more COVID-19 patients- 24 of them in Mumbai - taking the state death toll to 694, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,974, new cases 1,216, deaths 694, discharged 3,301, active cases 13,979 and people tested so far 2,02,105.

