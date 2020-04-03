Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally Now 490; 67 New Cases, 6 Deaths in a Day

Mumbai: Sixty seven persons tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 490, health officials said.

Six COVID-19 patients died on Friday, taking the total number of such deaths in the state to 26, officials said. Of the 67 new patients, 43 are from Mumbai, 10 from MMR, nine from Pune and three from Ahmednagar district.

One patient each in Washim and Ratnagiri tested positive on Friday, a statement from the statehealth department said.

Six COVID-19 patients died on Friday. They include 2 from Mumbai and one each from Vasai-Virar, Badlapur in Thane, Jalgaon and Pune, it said.

A 68-year-old man died in Vasai-Virar. He was a diabetic. His nephew, who reached there from the USA in the first week of February did not have any symptoms, it said. The patient was admitted to a private hospital on March 29.

A woman from Badlapur died on Friday. She did not have travel history and was bedridden for a long time. She was a diabetic with high blood pressure, bleeding in the brain and spine fracture.

A 63-year-old man from Jalgaon died on Friday. He underwent an angioplasty last month and was a contact of a COVID-19 patient. A 50-year-old woman died in Pune on Friday. She had no travel history.

A 65-year-old man died in Mumbai on Friday. He did not have a travel history. A 62-year-old man who died in Mumbai on Friday was a diabetic, the statement said.

At 278, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus positive patients, followed by Pune 70, Sangli 25, MMR excluding Mumbai 55, Nagpur 16, Ahmednagar 20, Buldhana 5, Yavatmal 4, Satara and Aurangabad three each, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri two each, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Nashik, Osmanabad, Washim, Jalgaon one each, while one patient is from Gujarat.

At present 595 persons have been admitted to various hospitals, while 50 coronavirus positive patients have recovered and discharged, it said.

The statement said 1225 persons from Maharashtra participated in the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and 1033 of them have been traced. Of these, 738 have been quarantined, it said.

Seven persons who attended the meet have tested coronavirus positive, it said. Two each are from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ahmednagar and one from Hingoli, it added.

Of the 26 dead, 18 are from Mumbai, two from Pune, four from MMR excluding Mumbai and one each from Buldhana and Jalgaon districts, the officials said.

