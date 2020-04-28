Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally Over 9,000 With 729 New Cases, 31 Deaths

The state's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged 1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 11:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally Over 9,000 With 729 New Cases, 31 Deaths
File photo of medical staff at Naidu Hospital, in Pune. (Image: PTI)

With 729 new patients, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 9,318 on Tuesday, while the death toll reached 400 with 31 people succumbing to the pandemic during the day, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,318, new cases 729, deaths 400, discharged 1,388, active cases 7,530 and people tested so far 1,29,931.

