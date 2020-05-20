Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally up by 2,250 to 39,297; Death Toll 1,390

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,250 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths, including 41 in worst-hit Mumbai, taking the overall tally to 39,297 and the number of fatalities to 1,390, a Health department official said.

This was the fourth consecutive day when the state has reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, he said.

Of the 65 new deaths, 41 fatalities are reported from Mumbai, 13 from Pune city, 3 from Navi Mumbai, 2 each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad city, he said.

A total of 679 patients were discharged, taking the tally of the recovered cases to 10,318, the official said.

Mumbai alone now accounts for 24,118 of the total 39,297 infections with 841 fatalities, he said.

Thane division, which comprises Mumbai city, has reported 30,025 COVID-19 cases and 950 deaths so far, the official said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 4,049 cases and 215 deaths, he said, adding the entire Pune division has reported a total of 5,152 cases and 255 deaths.

The Nashik division has recorded 1,344 cases and 85 deaths followed by the Kolhapur division with 322 infections and five fatalities, he said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad stood at 1,236 with 37 deaths.

The Latur division, also in Marathwada, has reported 146 cases and six deaths so far, he said.

The Akola division has reported 577 cases and 34 deaths due to COVID-19 till now, the official said,



adding that Nagpur's tally is 477 cases and seven deaths.

A total of 48 people from other states are currently receiving treatment in Maharashtra and 11 of them have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Maharashtra so far conducted 3,07,072 tests of which 2,67,775 samples tested negative and 39,297 tested positive.

The number of active containment zones in the state stood at 1,849 and 15,495 health squads have completed surveillance of 65.11 lakh people, the official said.

A total of 4,04,692 people are currently placed under home quarantine and another 26,752 under institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,297, new cases 2,250 deaths 1,390, discharged 10,318, active cases 27,581, people tested so far 3,07072.