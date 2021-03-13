Maharashtra Covid-19 Updates in 10 Pts: 15,817 Fresh Cases, Highest This Year; 56 Deaths in 24 Hrs

Maharashtra, which has more than half of the total Covid-19 caseload in India, reported 15,817 fresh cases on Friday, registering the state’s highest single-day tally this year. The state has further recorded 56 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Taking its total toll to 52,723, Maharashtra added 15,817 new patients – a sharp jump of 1,500 since Thursday – to bring the total infections till date to 22,82,191.

Here are the latest updates in 10 points:

– The Maharashtra government imposed a lockdown in Nagpur, Aurangabad, Parbhani districts.

– Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases in the country. As on Friday, active cases stood at 1,10,485 – an increment of over 4,000 since yesterday.

– The number of people who have received a coronavirus vaccine dose has reached 24,34,966 in Maharashtra, health officials said on Friday. As many as 80,705 persons were given the vaccine on Thursday, they said.

– In 12 districts vaccination centres remained closed on account of Mahashivratri. “People fast on Mahashivratri. Local officials thought that vaccine dose on empty stomach may have complications, so vaccination was not carried out in some places,” a senior official said.

– As many as 5,12,275 people, highest in the state, have received the jab in Mumbai, while Sindhudurg district in Konkan is at the bottom of the list with only 14,126 people inoculated so far.

– In the country’s worst-hit district, Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 p.m., and home deliveries by 11 p.m., and other night-time restrictions shall be severely imposed.

– Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals, political, religious or other social events while public gardens and parks and clubs will be closed to break the virus chain, it was decided at a review meeting headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

– In Nagpur, where a lockdown was announced for March 15-21 by Energy Minister and Guardian Minister Dr. Nitin Raut, the locals are unhappy and Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari claimed that the city administration was “not consulted” in the matter.

– Though there are no immediate plans for such restrictions or lockdown in Mumbai, the state government will review the situation over the next couple of days before deciding on further curbs here.

– BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that through cases are rising in Mumbai – 1000-plus since the past four days, the situation is under control.